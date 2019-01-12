A delegation from Sharjah Police Research Center visits UoS

The two sides exchanged aspects of joint cooperation and development of the partnership to suit the two sides and discuss the inputs of this partnership and translate them with joint projects and initiatives, the Research Center handed over to the University of Sharjah a booklet of various topics that could be addressed to the students of the Master and PhD, with the analysis and indexing of these topics.

At the conclusion of the visit, the two sides paid tribute to the efforts exerted by both sides and keen to activate partnerships effectively in the future.