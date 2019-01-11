Kalba Club organises a seminar on drug abuse

The seminar was attended by a number of specialists and leaders of the departments of drug control and prevention in the Ministry of Interior and the General Command of Sharjah Police; a group of officials and representatives of government departments in Kalba, and a gathering of students, young people and interested parents.

Salem Khamis Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said that the seminar is part of a series of programs and events of the educational club, which aims to spread knowledge and raise the awareness of the society about the dangers of spreading this scourge that threatens different age groups and targets young generations and people.