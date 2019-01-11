Col. Rashid Al Dakhri: The family is the first wall to prevent children from taking drugs

Colonel Rashid Al Dakhri added in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that the margin of his participation in a seminar for a Drug was held Thursday, that the family should be aware of ways to prevent this scourge.

He explained that the family can achieve this through the put rules controls on the behavior of children, and to know closely from their friends and directed them to behave properly when exposed to drugs.

Colonel Rashid Al Dakhri concluded by pointing out the responsibility of the family towards the abuser and helping him to receive immediate treatment with his support until he reaches recovery with the help of the competent authorities and his integration into society.