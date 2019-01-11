Brig. Gen. Saeed Al Suwaidi: Protecting generations from drug addiction is a common responsibility

Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi explained in a statement to "Sharjah24", on the sidelines of his participation in a symposium on drug abuse, was held Thursday in Kalba; that the fight against drug abuse and addiction can only be by each party's responsibility and the integration of roles between everyone.

Al Suwaidi praised the efforts of the Kulba Sports and Cultural Club in organising the symposium, which he described as an effective means of raising awareness about the dangers of drugs and means of prevention.