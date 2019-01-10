SDHR implements a training programme on tolerance for government employees

Fahad bin Khalaf, the training consultant delivered the programme in the presence of a number of officials and employees of the various government agencies and institutions in the emirate.

The programme focused on disseminating the culture of tolerance highlighting a number of issues including acquaintance with UAE tolerance strategy and the importance of tolerance in life as well as the reflections of tolerance on the occupational life. The programme also provided an intensive training to understand the psychology and behaviour of individuals to define the way to assimilate and deal with them in a civilised manner.

Abdulla Salem Al Mashwi, Director of Sharjah Human Resources Department at the SDHR, said that the department is proactive in keeping pace with the plans and agenda of the UAE, endeavouring to organise various activities and events, and adopt all initiatives that will spread the message of tolerance, which is a firmly established approach of the UAE which was founded on the principles of peace and civilised coexistence, rejection of hatred and extremism of different nationalities and religions, and the acceptance of others intellectually, culturally, religiously and sectarianly.