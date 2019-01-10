SDPW pulls down curtain on ‘Year of Zayed’ initiative

Engineer Israa Al Naqbi from the Department's branch in Dibba Al Hisn, confirmed that the design of the corner in the shape of a miniature garden was an expression of the goodness and the worthy legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who transformed the UAE to an abundant paradise and provided decent and dignified life for citizens, standing before the greatness of the past, with all due respect, and looking forward to the future in a spirit of steadfastness.

The Department has undertaken 15 initiatives and activities that have targeted many aspects of the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at its headquarters in Al Nasseriya.

She added that the department has prepared a number of pictures and videos that carry the words of the late Sheikh Zayed and his thoughts, as well as a morning presentation of his words to encourage creativity and giving. The Department also visited the Sheikh Zayed Mosque through which initiative, the target audience learn about the history of Zayed. The initiative also aims to consolidate the traditions and customs of the UAE, which Zayed liked.