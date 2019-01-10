Sharjah Police Desert Park organises a recreational gathering

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi welcomed the guests and thanked them for their response to Sharjah Police’s invitation. He said that the Desert Park is part of Sharjah Police’s community role of consolidating the values of goodness and prosperity in the members of the community.

He expressed his appreciation for the distinguished efforts of the park supervisors and their clear role in the promotion of the services provided by the park and the keenness of the country’s leadership to support all initiatives, projects and proposals that contribute to the advancement of society which positively impact on development and the comprehensive renaissance, in line with the country’s strategy, and the pursuit of its leadership to place the UAE and its people at the forefront of the countries that occupy the best positions in terms of global standards happiness indicators.

For their part, the audience appreciated the pioneering role of the Sharjah Police and its myriad participation in all official and social events held in the Emirate, expressing their admiration for their work and effort exerted in the desert police park in the heart of the desert in Sharjah.