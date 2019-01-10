SM responds to residents’ call for paving road

SM’s immediate response stems from its keenness to deliver quality services to residents and visitors of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Learning about the residents’ plea, SM immediately dispatched a specialised team to examine the place to take the needed measures that facilitate residents’ movement adding that public works services department was instructed to provide all needed machinery and equipment and immediately commence paving works.

The Municipality pointed out that it receives all remarks on the hotline 993 or through media and social media sites. If the issue is not within the responsibilities of the municipality, the municipality reports it to the concerned authority.

The Municipality reiterates its keenness to consolidate the municipality’s mission to keep Sharjah bright and cheerful, a place to live in happiness and prosperity, and an ideal place for creativity, work and production.