Al Hamriyah Municipality honours SEWA for its development projects

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), said that the development work, which were carried by SEWA in Al Hamriyah, was in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide services for all regions in the emirate of Sharjah.

Eng. Al Leem stressed that SEWA is also implementing a various infrastructure projects in the emirate, including the street lights, which is considered one of the Authority’s strategic plan.