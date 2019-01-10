Consul-General of Japan visits ‘Sharjah University City’

Al Hajri welcomed the visiting delegation and briefed on the educational and academic institutions, public facilities, iconic landmarks and the future projects in University City.

His Excellency Al Hajri stressed that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, always keens to enhance the creativity and intellectuality skills, and adopt the education to develop and progress.

Al Hajri also added that Sharjah has achieved its global scientific status, and became a scientific centre regarding to its various programmes and scientific initiatives.