Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Qasimia University’s Waqf Tower

The inauguration of the new Tower comes in line with the Bank's social responsibility and its commitment to support several community-based initiatives and enhance various Waqf initiatives in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.

Upon his arrival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was welcomed by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; His Excellency Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey; His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Dr. Rashad Salem, the Director of Al Qasimiya University; Ahmed Al Amiri, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate; a number of the Bank’s senior figures and directors, as well as a number of the University’s academic and administrative members, and several media representatives

After removing the curtain, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inspected the Tower, which covers an area of 40,568 square meters and contains 31 residential floors, with 186 apartments and 4 shops.

His Highness viewed the Tower’s facilities which has beautiful design features and high quality level of the finishing. The well designed and high quality apartment building has also spacious flats, swimming pool, fantastic game room, a multi-function hall, and various services and utilities that enhance the comfort.

Commenting on the event, His Highness has further praised the Sharjah Islamic Bank’s Waqf initiative, aiming at building several Waqf towers, highlighting the private sector’s role in supporting the community and the scientific and research sector.

The Sharjah Islamic Bank presented a commemorative plaque to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Islamic Bank stressed that the inauguration of the new tower is a continuation of the efforts of the Sharjah Islamic Bank to serve the community and achieve the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership that aims to maintain community values and the national identity of the UAE.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais said that the revenues of the tower, which was implemented by ASAS Real Estate, Sharjah Islamic Bank’s real estate arm, will be allocated to support Al Qasimia University and meet the needs of its numerous students, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance donations.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Islamic Bank has concluded to highlight the importance of the social responsibility, which is one of the Bank’s core values, that aims to achieve the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in promoting science, culture, goodness and knowledge.