Sharjah Police, SDSCD ink MoU on cooperation

This came during a visit by a delegation from the Sharjah Police Research Centre headed by Lt. Colonel Dr. Salah Musabbah Al Mazrouie, director of the Centre to the Department of Statistics and Community Development.

The visiting delegation was welcomed by Abdulla Al Kadid, Director of Innovation and Development Department at SDSCD.

The two sides discussed means of enhancing partnership in various fields, activating it according to a clearly defined methodology and explaining the mechanisms of work in that partnership, in the light of the constructive cooperation between the two sides to achieve research, scientific and statistical inputs that contribute to the integration of opportunities with challenges for both sides.

Lt. Colonel Al Mazrouei thanked SDSCD for their hospitality, warm reception and their staff’s response to the various topics.

The two sides then signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strengthening cooperation.