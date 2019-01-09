‘Sharjah Children’ pulls down the curtain on Winter Programme

The programme included various entertainment, science and technology, entrepreneurship, literature, languages, arts and music as well as sports workshops.

The programme aimed at developing logical sports intelligence, children’s mental development, development of motor side of the fine muscles of the eyes and hands, as well as the development of cognitive skills, in sequence, conformity and classification, through experiments of geometric calculations, in the composition and dismantling of cubes in a simplified scientific method.

As part of the Programme, “Fun Winter” activity implemented the Sharjah Children's Strategy and Rubu’ Qarn’s vision to invest children's energies and develop their abilities through programmes that contribute to the achievement of different skills within the five tracks that hone children's talents and enable them to carry out activities that stimulate their passion, teach them new skills, as well as discover the talented, to adopt their talents and prepare them for the future, through the development and design of innovative programmes, which meet the wishes and tendencies of children, and contribute to the achievement of different aspects of comprehensive development.