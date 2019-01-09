Marwa Al Shamsi: Al Majaz Waterfront activities enhance Sharjah's tourist status

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Shamsi added that the event includes many entertainment shows during the weekend break, during which the waterfront receives a large number of visitors, especially families.

She pointed out that there is also a "fun oasis", an activity that includes recreational games where every visitor who spends AED 100 in restaurants and cafes at the Waterfront will redeem a coupon to have a chance of winning a brand new GAC, offered by Gargash Motors.

Al Shamsi said that these events enhance Sharjah's position as an integrated tourist, leisure and family destination.