‘Tatweer’ qualifies 20 youth for digital millennium

She pointed out that the Foundation endeavours, through its strategy, to contribute to effecting a positive change in the attitudes of the youth and their capacities to benefit humanity in various fields and sectors in alignment with the aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness’ vision to build a generation of qualified young leaders and cadres.

This came following the conclusion of Tatweer’s first session of programme “Maharat”, one of the pillars of the development of young people's abilities and skills of the 21st century, especially in the age of Artificial Intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The programme also aims to enable the youth to adapt to changes and developments, and enhance their expertise in future science, ensuring their success in their professional and personal lives.

She also highlighted the commitment of Tatweer to develop the capabilities of young people working in different government sectors, believing in the vital role of youth as key contributors to the country's sustainable development process.

The three specialised training course- programme enabled 20 young men and women working in governmental institutions and departments in the country to learn about the various knowledge programmes and to enhance their knowledge and experience.