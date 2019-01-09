SCCI: Valuable prizes to shoppers during “Spring Promotions 2019”

Sahara Centre announced that it will offer its visitors the chance to win a 2019 Aston Martin Vantage, in addition to Omega watches, by entering into raffle draws that will take place weekly and at the end of the Sharjah Spring Promotions.

City Centre Sharjah has also announced that it will offer its visitors the chance to win 8 prizes, which consist of Dh10,000 gift cards that are awarded weekly to two lucky visitors. Customers can enter into the raffle draws for every Dh200 purchase at any retail store in the centre from January 10 until February 10.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI, stated that the Sharjah Spring Promotions is one of the economic events that the chamber organises every year, with the aim of enhancing the welfare of its residents and visitors, and supporting the sectors of retail, hotels, and tourism, which enhances Sharjah’s reputation as a prominent destination for shopping in the region.

Al Jarwan added that a large number of shopping malls have dedicated a wide variety of valuable prizes for shoppers, in addition to launching discounts and organising various recreational and cultural activities for all age groups, which represent an added value to those who wish to enjoy Sharjah's historical and tourist landmarks.

The mega event, which will be continue its activities until February 16, is part of the promotional program organised by the chamber to support the retail sector in the emirate. The event will include a variety of promotional activities and events that are located all around Sharjah that are aimed at families and people from various age demographics.

The Sharjah Spring Promotions, which is held in cooperation with the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group, and in coordination with a number of government departments and agencies in the emirate, will feature tempting offers and discounts on the finest brands and products.