SEDD reviews “Al Mamsha” Project

The visit comes within the framework of the periodic visits undertaken by the Department to the major economic establishments in the emirate. Likely, it falls within SEDD’s vision to achieve leadership in the overall development of a competitive, diversified, and innovative knowledge-based economy and apply its strategic plans.

The delegation was headed by His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, Wedad Al Marzouqi, Head of Chairman Office, Fahad Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department, Abdelaziz Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department, Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of COmmerical Control and Protection Department, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Head of Commercial Investment Department and Eman Al Ali, Head of Follow-up Office.

Commenting on such visit, SEDD Chairman said that enhancing the cooperation and coordination between the Department and the investors is a strategic objective of SEDD. He carried on that the visit to such projects falls within the plan of periodic visits carried out by the Department on the major economic establishments in the Emirate. This visit helps to enhance the position on the economic map and develop all the sectors operating in the emirate in line with the highest quality standards in services to attract more investments.

His Excellency stressed on the importance of this kind of economic and tourist destinations in the emirate, which is conducive to attracting entrepreneurs and investors to the Emirate of Sharjah. He carried on that these destinations provide all the services that meet the different requirements and needs of shoppers and is a magnet for the pioneers and residents of the Emirate. In addition, the Chairman praised on the important role of commercial centers and services that serve the economic vision of the Emirate as well as contribute to the advancement of the economy in the country.

It should be noted that the delegation looked through the progress of the project, which is still under construction, as it is a distinctive destination that will contribute to the promotion of tourism, hospitality and retail sectors in the emirate, as it includes various shops, services, entertainment and sports. This falls within SEDDs concerns to enable sound business practices in the markets and enhance consumer protection, which is a strategic objective of the Department. The delegation was also informed on services, sectors, different sections, sales platforms, shops and related facilities.