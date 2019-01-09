SGG brings sweetness to children who suffer from cancer

The campaign was part of SGG’s annual event dedicated to the children and youth of Sharjah and the UAE. Cookies for a cause it was organised across several locations including the Zero 6 Mall, University of Sharjah (UoS), UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI)’s Public Health Services Department, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Heart of Sharjah, Exit E88 and Al Qasba.

Shaikha Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said: “Cookies for a Cause is one of our most important annual volunteering campaigns, aimed at encouraging girls to spend time engaging in activities that will instil values of giving and a community spirit in them. It is essential that children and youth are taught the importance of developing empathy and helping those in need at an early age. SGG seeks to empower its young members with strong personalities and leadership skills, and volunteering in charity activities like these are essential to realise our goals.”

Al Shamsi added: “We were delighted to see the way the girls embraced this campaign and led it to success. The entire sales proceeds have been donated to FOCP’s ‘Ana’ initiative, which supports medical and psychological needs of children with cancer.”

For her part, Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FoCP, said: “Cookies for a Cause is a beautiful reinforcement of SGG’s dedication to teaching its members the importance of furthering social and humanitarian causes. It is only through initiatives like these we will ensure that the UAE’s children and youth follow on the footsteps of our founding fathers, who have established the nation as a shining example of human solidarity and selfless giving.”

‘Cookies for a Cause’ is an annual volunteering campaign organised by SGG. Over the past few years, it had successfully supported many less fortunate segments of society such as orphans, children with chronic diseases, as well as other organisations and entities, including the Pink Caravan (PC) and the Emirates Down Syndrome Association. Cookie-selling is one of the key global scouting and guiding traditions that was launched a century ago.

Established in Sharjah in 1973, the Guiding movement soon spread to all seven emirates in the UAE, resulting in the formation of the Girl Guides Association of the UAE in 1979. Operating under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SGG aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become progressive global citizens by providing a platform to develop to their full potential.