Rashid Al Leem: Natural gas subscribers in Sharjah cross 300 thousand

  • Tuesday 08, January 2019 in 9:29 PM
Sharjah 24: Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), during his inauguration of the AED35 million new Al Rahmania Gas Station, unveiled that the number of subscribers to the natural gas services in Sharjah exceeded 300 thousand, and that Al Rahmania station is the biggest of the five natural gas stations in the emirate.
He added, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that Al Rahmania Gas Station serves more than 30 thousand homes in both Al Rahmania and Seyouh areas.
 
Dr. Al Leem said that the station operates in Al Rahmania 5 and 6, and that under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we have added a material with good smell which will lead us to any leakage.
 
He added that smart devices have been installed in all homes to disconnect service automatically in case of any leak.