Rashid Al Leem: Natural gas subscribers in Sharjah cross 300 thousand

He added, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that Al Rahmania Gas Station serves more than 30 thousand homes in both Al Rahmania and Seyouh areas.

Dr. Al Leem said that the station operates in Al Rahmania 5 and 6, and that under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we have added a material with good smell which will lead us to any leakage.

He added that smart devices have been installed in all homes to disconnect service automatically in case of any leak.