SRTA completes development of Saeed Mohammed Al Midfa Sqaure

The project is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide safety for the residents and visitors, and the smooth flow of traffic, and as a continuation of SRTA’s ongoing implementation of development projects to upgrade infrastructure.

The project, opened Tuesday, is also in line with the instructions of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, to develop road and bridge networks.

The intersection was opened in the presence of the team supervising the project, along with a team from the Sharjah Police Headquarters.

Director of roads projects department, RTA Sharjah, Engineer Fatima Al Ketbi, said that the project was completed ahead of schedule.

The intersection is one of the infrastructure development projects implemented by SRTA as part of its strategic plan, which is part of the integrated solutions that have been developed to deal with traffic congestion, safe and smooth traffic movement on the internal road network in the emirate, as well as increase road capacity.