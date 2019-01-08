Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla: SM adopts the best practices in health sector

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikha Shatha added that the sector has succeeded in granting the Sharjah Food Safety Programme (SFSP) at the Public Health Department, the ISO 17020 in inspection from the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology since 2009, pointing out that the SFSP is the first section to get the International Organisation for Standardisation certificate at the UAE level.

She continued that the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) has renewed the Public Health and Central Laboratories Sector’s ISO 17025 in laboratory analysis.

She explained that the Sector has set up a multi- purpose strategic plan to achieve during the current year, pointing out that the third Food Safety Forum will be organised next month and a number of other projects will be unveiled later.