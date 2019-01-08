Eng. Khalifa Al Suwaidi: Sharjah Municipality launches a new application in 2019

Sharjah 24: Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of Sharjah Municipality Engineering and Building Sector, stressed the sector’s keenness of the to keep abreast of the development and the quantum leap in the field of building and construction in the smiling emirate, which was achieved in line with the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi announced the Municipality’s keenness to launch a new application in 2019, which is an automated system that arranges the results of the counselling offices’ contractors or construction companies .
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Suwaidi emphasised that the Municipality seeks to launch new services this year and to develop the mechanism of work to shorten the time and effort of the customers, highlighting the importance of keeping up with the rapid advances.