Eng. Khalifa Al Suwaidi: Sharjah Municipality launches a new application in 2019

Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi announced the Municipality’s keenness to launch a new application in 2019, which is an automated system that arranges the results of the counselling offices’ contractors or construction companies .

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Suwaidi emphasised that the Municipality seeks to launch new services this year and to develop the mechanism of work to shorten the time and effort of the customers, highlighting the importance of keeping up with the rapid advances.