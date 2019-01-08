SDPW executes 7542 training hours for its employees in 2018

He added that the training contributed to developing the skills of the employees, upgrading their institutional performance, improving their productivity and raising the level of services delivered to customers thus reflected positively on the work environment by achieving happiness, satisfaction and positivity.

He continued that the Department is planning, as part of its strategic plan, to increase the number of training hours in 2019 in accordance with the needs and development of work.

Eng. Al Suwaidi pointed out that the training plans and programmes are part of the Department’s strategic plan to develop its human cadres in the various fields as they are the backbone of future building.

He added that SDPW is keen to develop its annual training plan consistent with the actual training needs of the employees in all their areas of specialisation and their professional levels conforming to the comprehensive quality which develops year on year.