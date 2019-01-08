SEWA inaugurates AED35 million Al Rahmania Gas Station

The inauguration is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to deliver natural gas services to the people of Al Rahmania area. The new station will serve a number of new areas and projects. The plan includes a supply of new facilities and projects, such Al Waha, Nasma and Al Zahia communities, and other projects. The plan also includes extension of natural gas lines for the central region and Dhaid through to Khorfakkan.

Dr. Eng. Al Leem said that the new plant is operating in accordance with the best technical specifications, and the highest international safety systems have been taken into consideration in setting up the station, which serves a number of new areas, expansions and development projects. He added that the number of natural gas pumping and distribution stations in the Emirate of Sharjah has increased up to 5 stations, including Al Majaz station, Industrial Area 5 Roundabout station, the new Al Rahmania station, Kalba station and Khorfakkan station.

He pointed out that the number of subscribers in the natural gas services in Sharjah exceeded 300 thousand, and that SEWA is continuing the expansion of the natural gas network in the new areas of Sharjah and the Eastern Region in Kalba and Khorfakkan, where more than 70 thousand new subscribers benefited from the natural gas supply in 2018.

He stressed the Authority's keenness to encourage the people of Sharjah to use natural gas as an alternative fuel to benefit from the multiple benefits it achieves compared to the use of liquefied gas (LPG), adding that the natural gas contributes to the preservation of the environment and is available throughout the day in addition to safety and security aspects, not to mention its competitive prices against the high prices of LPG.

Dr. Eng. Al Leem pointed out that the natural gas project in Sharjah has achieved great success with a gas network of more than 2500 kilometers in addition to 90 kilometers in Khorfakkan and 120 kilometers in Kalba, stressing the keenness of the Authority to facilitate the necessary procedures for the delivery of natural gas.