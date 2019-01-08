Sultan Al Qasimi: ‘Sharjah Houses’ includes aerial-photography dating back to 1964

This came during an intervention His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah made via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio.

His Highness added that he is working on a cubit broadsheet book, which contains some of the Houses of Sharjah and its Furjan (a collection of homes or a village), aerially photographed back in 1964.

Talking about the “Islamic Garden”, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah revealed that it would be opened in the near future. “In the garden, visitors will find a culture without borders and watch symbols such as astrolabe and medical devices like Al Zahri, Ibn Hayyan and other Muslim scientists and inventors with their names engraved on these symbols, as well as a glimpse about their lives,” His Highness expounded.