Al Tarifi stressed that the honouring ceremony was held to appreciation the efforts of cooperating departments and employees, where SM always keens to honour the outstanding people, which comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for honouring the distinguished for their great effort in serving the institutions and Emirate.

The honourees expressed their appreciation for this gesture.