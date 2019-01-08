SCPN in its first forum edition to launch next Monday

There will be two sessions of working papers, distributed into several axes, including the security axis with the participation of the General Directorate of Sharjah Police, the Rights axis, With the participation of the UNICEF office of the Arab Gulf States, the Educational axis with the participation of the Sharjah Education Council, the Social axis with the participation of the Department of Social Services, In addition to the Integrative roles of the Juvenile Awareness and Welfare Association with law enforcement agencies on raising awareness about the importance of protecting children from abuse, The role of the global virtual force on child protection from abuse, and the focus of the UAE law on the protection of children's rights (Wadima), and its executive regulations and legislative limitations. While the final session will include discussions, recommendations, and honoring strategic partners and sponsors. Besides: eight sectors will represent institutions working in the field of childhood.

Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Forum, Executive Director of SCPN, said the forum, which will be held annually, aims to highlight the experiences of institutions working in the protection of children in the State, and their role, and provide a meeting point for institutions working in the field of child protection, in addition to the presentation of best practices and experiences in the field of child protection.

She pointed out that the forum, which comes under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, focuses on Sharjah as a starting point, and the UAE as an incubator and a bold type, as being the first in the Arab in the protection of childhood, by the end of this year. It is in line with the vision, mission and objectives of SCPN, and its role in training workers, and its emphasis on the importance of, coordination, cooperation and integration in roles, tasks and functions, to achieve success and excellence.

She pointed out that the working papers presented at the forum will be published as a book. These papers discuss many issues, proposals, initiatives, ideas and visions, which we hope will add value to the workers in the field of child protection.

She added: The Sharjah Forum for the Protection of Children in its first edition is one of the most important titles and working points in SCPN, which aims to be the first in the Arab by the end of this year, and it is one of the stations to cross into the Arab world and then the world.

She pointed out that this important meeting will be held annually, to accumulate knowledge, information, and experiences that let us say with confidence, that the most beautiful future for our children is inevitably coming, full of joy and success that suits them.