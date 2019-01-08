200 pilgrims to Holy Land accompanied by SCI

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, a member of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International, and its executive director, said that a flight was launched by air on Saudi Arabian Airlines. It carried 100 people from families, while the road trip through modern buses with 100 person, explaining that the settlement took place in hotels near Al-Haram Al-Makki to facilitate for pilgrims, with a guide of the campaign who is fully aware of all the rituals, to be ready to respond to the requests and questions of pilgrims and provide the necessary support for them.

He pointed out that the Charity arranged a table for pilgrims to suit their comfort and how to perform Umrah rituals and divide time according to the requirements of Umrah and its pillars, explaining that the Charity has traditionally used such initiatives to Cooperate on righteousness and piety, serving Muslims and spreading the culture of good, and activating the role of society in donating to needy who have not been able to perform their religious duties, pointing out that this helps the pilgrims to get the reward of Umrah and seize what helps them in this world and the Hereafter, for the sake of the concepts and values of good behavior transmitted by the wise leadership in the State and the Emirate of Sharjah, in the interest of community support and the role of religious and community responsibility.

Ben Khadem considered that what is done by philanthropists and benefactors is one of the most important factors facilitating the lives of individuals and needy families, and the motivation of doing different good works, which benefited a large number of categories. He pointed out that they are expanding the type of initiatives in which the beneficiaries are competing through SCI website, directing the donors to cooperate and support SCI Fund to continue its charity and humanitarian approach.