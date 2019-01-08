Sharjah Ruler signs AASTMT’s agreement

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghafar Ismail and the accompanying delegation. The two parties have exchanged cordial talks on a number of topics of common concern, stressing on ways to enhance channels of communication and joint cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides agreed to activate the previous MoU that was signed between them, aiming at taking all the executive, legal, financial and logistical measures necessary to establish a branch of the Academy in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Upon the agreement, the government of the Emirate of Sharjah should provide the appropriate plot of land for the establishment of the Academy’s branch in Khorfakkan, and establish the educational and administrative buildings, ensuring to equip them with all the necessary requirements, in accordance with international standards. The two sides agreed that the studying will start in September 2019.

Pursuant to the agreement, the AASTMT should provide the curricula , materials and the educational tools necessary in the process of education. The AASTMT shall also provide the qualified academic staff, and the administrative and technical staff necessary to conduct the work of the branch, in accordance with the Academy’s regulations.

The two sides have also agreed that each Party shall ensure the expenses and expenditures necessary for the pre-operation of the new branch.

The parties have also agreed that the Executive Agreement shall enter into force between them with effect from today, as an executive annex to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Parties on March 28, 2018, and shall terminate at the end of the Agreement. The Agreement shall be automatically renewed for further periods by mutual consent. Additional executive annexes may be added if necessary.

Pursuant to the Executive Agreement, the Emiri Decree of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pertaining to the establishment of the Academy’s branch and its organization , will establish the board of trustees of the Academy’s branch.

After signing the agreement, the attendees watched a film on the Academy’s educational and training programs. The partners of the project have also reviewed the new project’s scheme and its various service facilities.

In recognition of His Highness’ generous contributions and initiatives to support the Academy’s programs and objectives, the delegation presented commemorative shields from the Arab League and another one from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The meeting and signing the agreement was attended by His Excellency Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of Sharjah Research Academy.