SEC approves SCC’s organisational structure of the Secretariat

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

During the meeting, The Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department and the University of Sharjah (UoS), as part of the joint cooperation that achieves the sustainable development in the agricultural and livestock fields in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The MoU aims at conducting and publishing researches, studies, and joint consultations ; exchanging of technical and informational expertise; improving the agricultural and livestock production; and organising various conferences, scientific forums, workshops and specialised seminars, aiming to improve the municipal work and develop agricultural and animal fields.

The Council approved the organisational structure of the Secretariat of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Human Resources Department, Chairman of the Organisational Structure Committee in the emirate of Sharjah reviewed the organisational structure, pointing out that the new structure is in line with the SCC’s vision to develop its working cadres, upgrade the Council's work environment, and providing the distinctive services that reflect the role of the Council in serving the Emirate.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the 8th session of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, which will be held on Thursday, 10 January 2019 to discuss the policy of the Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA).

The Council was briefed on Law No. (12) of 2018 concerning the organisation of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).