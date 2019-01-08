Gulftainer launches sea cargo clearance service

Offering unparalleled connectivity between Sharjah and Dubai, S.P.O.T services can be availed at the crossroads of the E311 highway and Maliha Road.

S.P.O.T offers the fastest transit times and lowest service costs to deliver cargo north of Al Barsha area, as well as end-to-end connectivity across the UAE. Its strategic location, just 10 minutes from the E311 highway and 15 minutes from the E611 highway, enables a reduction of delivery costs from port to door by as much as 80 per cent.

Complementing the cost and time savings, the port offers enhanced online customs clearance, 24-hour access to major roads, as well as a state-of-the-art facility for on-site cargo inspection, quality sampling and testing services at the importer’s premises.