SSEF briefs visitors on ‘Allama Bil Qalam’ project

Commenting on the event, Saeed Bin Ashour, the Director of Sharjah Old Cars Club has praised the SSEF’s participation, stressing the importance to raise the public awareness about the orphans’ needs and underscoring the community’s role in this regard.

He has further highlighted the Club’s keenness to provide opportunities and support such projects and humanitarian activities.

Ashour expressed his pride in the products and the creativity of the girls , emphasising the SSEF’s effective role to pay particular attention to orphan children and support them.