Eng. Al Hosani pointed out that the department succeeded in completing residential complexes and handing over houses in the eastern region during 2018 that reached 89 houses and brought total houses of 33 in Khorfakkan.

Regarding the upcoming projects, Eng. Al Hosani announced that the department is implementing new residential complex in Wadi Al Helou, which includes 30 new houses that will be handed by the second half of this year.