SDPW: Sultan Al Qasimi approved on 30 garden projects in 2018

His Excellency Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, pointed out that in 2018 His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has approved on more than 30 projects in establishing parks in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Excellency Al Suwaidi stressed that the Ruler of Sharjah has ordered to establish three parks in Muweileh. He added that Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) will start working on three gardens immediately after receiving the maps.