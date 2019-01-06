Sharjah Police honoures graduates of "Criminal Investigation" course

Sharjah24: Within the framework of achieving its strategic objectives, and the vision of Ministry of the Interior that aims to ensure safety and security in UAE, the Sharjah Police General Command honoured 27 participants of the "Criminal Investigation" course, at Federal Police School in Sharjah.
The course aimed at qualify the participants, and allow them to provide the best services and develop the security among the members of society, where they gained the basic concepts that qualify them to practice policing efficiently.
 
During the course, the graduates gained a number of police work concepts, the skills that are required in the filed, as well as the knowledge of the criminal investigation.
 
Sharjah Police is increasingly interested in training and qualifying its cadres, in order to achieve its comprehensive vision in enhancing the security aspects and ensuring the safety of all sectors in society.