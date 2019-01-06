Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPSA meeting

The agenda of the meeting touched on a number of topics of Sharjah Police Sciences Academy.

During the meeting, the Council adopted an increase in the number of seats for the Emirati students and several other students from different friendly countries. The Council has also approved the promotion of a number of members of the SPSA’s academic staff.

The Council reviewed the Academy’s efforts to implement the Bachelor of Applied Police Sciences Program, in cooperation with the relevant authorities of the Sharjah Police General Command and the National Qualifications Authority. The Council was also briefed on the Academy’s achievements in the field of education, training and sports during 2018 and the academic courses that were developed.

During the meeting, the date of the graduation ceremony of the nineteenth batch of students officers was scheduled to be held at the end of next March.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and deputy chairman of the SPSA board and several other members of the board.