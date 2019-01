Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, pointed out that the mosques are a generous gesture by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to remove the temporary mosques and replace them with permanent mosques that accommodate more worshipers.

Al Sabousi also praised His Highness's keenness to preserve the sanctity of the mosques, and provide a comfortable atmosphere for the believers.