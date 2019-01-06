TFI encourages fitness amongst families during ‘Fun Run’

During the event that saw more than 200 participants from different nationalities, TFI offered free medical tests in collaboration with a host of organisations. Friends of Diabetes Association offered blood sugar check-ups, while Friends of Arthritis Patients Association offered osteoporosis tests. Blood pressure checks where conducted by Friends of Kidney Patients Association. Mothers taking part in the run were given free consultations and gifts from Breastfeeding Friends Society.

Apart from medical test, TFI organised a musical show by the Aga Khan Scouts Group, with 35 kids playing drums. At the end of the event, participants were awarded medals.