Successful fire evacuation drill of ‘Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah’ premises

  • Saturday 05, January 2019 in 7:34 PM
  • Omar Ali Al Shamsi honours Sharjah Civil Defence member
Sharjah 24: The General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defence in cooperation with the Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah, has successfully carried out a fire evacuation drill of the Establishment’s building in Al Laya area in Sharjah.
The drill aims to raise readiness of the premises as one of the buildings of the Government of Sharjah and qualify the human cadres to deal with any exceptional circumstances.
 
Omar Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Establishment honoured the team of the evacuation drill and thanked them for their efforts.
 
He stressed that the evacuation is part of the organisation's plan in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Defence to face emergencies and to ensure the efficiency and readiness of security and safety means as well as the ability to cope with disasters.