Successful fire evacuation drill of ‘Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah’ premises

The drill aims to raise readiness of the premises as one of the buildings of the Government of Sharjah and qualify the human cadres to deal with any exceptional circumstances.

Omar Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Establishment honoured the team of the evacuation drill and thanked them for their efforts.

He stressed that the evacuation is part of the organisation's plan in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Defence to face emergencies and to ensure the efficiency and readiness of security and safety means as well as the ability to cope with disasters.