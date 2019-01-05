SEWA executes three 132 kV power stations in 2018

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the new stations are part of the expansions and development projects necessary to cope with the urban expansion and the economic, industrial and social renaissance witnessed by the emirate, which upped the demand for energy up to 7 percent.

He pointed out that the Authority has paid great attention to the development of services in all areas of its work, within the framework of its current and future plans, in order to keep pace with the steady growth of loads and the movement of urban and housing expansion.

He added that the Authority is keen to use the best technology solutions that contribute to increasing production, improving performance and reducing the volume of carbon emissions generated by the stations in a large percentage.

Dr. Eng. Al Leem continued that SEWA’s technology solutions enhance the sustainability of the Emirate and augment the reliability and efficiency of transmission and distribution networks.