Sajaya introduces 220 ladies to 21st-century labour market skills

The ladies gained new knowledge of market requirements and acquired practical expertise during field training sessions at various government and private sector institutions.

Mehnati aimed to enhance participants’ leadership, communication and skills, and prompted them to identify their strengths and weaknesses. The programme also offered them the opportunity to acquire practical experience by directly exploring current job opportunities available in the market.

Prior to participating in Mehnati, all 220 ladies received an insight on the basics of office work and how to communicate with others at the workplace, at a panel discussion organised by Sajaya, and led by Hanan Al Mahmoud, CEO of Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC).

Sajaya conducted another discussion panel themed ‘Emirati Women with Extraordinary Jobs’, on the side-lines of the closing ceremony. The panel hosted Mahra Al Loughani, the first Emirati female paramedic; Bakhita Al Muhairi, Youngest Emirati female first officer pilot; and Dr. Marwa Al Shalwani, a specialist in dentistry. They shared their successful experiences with the participants, highlighting the support of the UAE’s wise leadership who empowered Emirati women to become leaders in society through excelling in their professions.

Sheikha Aisha Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, said: “Sajaya’s efforts align with ‘UAE Vision 2021’, which highlights the role of youth and seeks to enable them take on future responsibilities as agents of positive change, actively contribute to an inclusive development process. Mehnati embodies our plans to give young generations access to knowledge as befits the status of Sharjah as a Child Friendly City – a guardian of their right to quality education and offers them the opportunity to build their skills according to the careers they aspire to take up, as well as their personalities, hobbies, physical and intellectual capabilities.”

“Through the programme, Sajaya was able to forge close partnerships and constructive strategies with various government and private sector entities. We aim to empower young ladies in all fields and at all levels, helping them to discover and develop their capabilities, in addition to ensuring their positive participation and engagement in all sectors in the future,” she added.