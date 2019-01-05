Al Zubarah Council discusses citizens services with Khorfakkan council

The meeting discussed a number of joint mechanisms aimed at providing and facilitating various services and requirements for citizens and providing them, in the presence of His Excellency His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council, a number of members of the Council and Khalafan Saleh Al Naqbi, Vice President of Al Zubarah District Council.

Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi noted that the councils are all working for the citizen, and found his service, and access to it, and pointed out that the municipal council, succeeded in the development of plans and programs aimed at, to communicate with citizens.