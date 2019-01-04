SSEA’s supervision teams to begin school tours Sunday

Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority congratulated students and staff on the new semester, wishing success to all and a semester that is full of achievements and successes in all levels of education.

Al Hosani praised the efforts of the administrative and teaching staff to ensure the start of obstacles –free semester to achieve the goals set in building generations capable of achieving the ambitions of the wise leadership, stressing the importance of the strong and serious start of the semester.