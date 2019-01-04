SSEA’s supervision teams to begin school tours Sunday

  • Friday 04, January 2019 in 4:01 PM
  • Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Special Education Authority (SSEA) set up a field visit plan for the school supervision teams to ensure the smooth run of the educational process to guarantee a successful semester following a three-week holiday.
Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority  congratulated students and staff on the new semester, wishing success to all and a semester that is full of achievements and successes in all levels of education. 
 
Al Hosani praised the efforts of the administrative and teaching staff to ensure the start of obstacles –free semester to achieve the goals set in building generations capable of achieving the ambitions of the wise leadership, stressing the importance of the strong and serious start of the semester.