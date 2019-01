In her speech at the ceremony, Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of Sharjah Consultative Council praised the outstanding efforts of the Al Khalidiya Suburb Council and honouring the teachers.

His Excellency Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidya Suburb Council, also praised the great attention paid by the wise leadership to the development of education and its support of national cadres.