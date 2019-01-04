Sharjah Police organises a workshop on the generating creative ideas strategy

  • Friday 04, January 2019 in 12:35 PM
Sharjah24: The Department of Training and Qualification at Department of Human Resources, led by the General Command of Sharjah Police, organised a workshop under the title (SCAMPER Strategy for generating creative ideas), which was prepared and presented by Captain Dr. Abdullah Awad Abdullah, and benefited 86 employees from different departments.
Captain Dr. Abdullah Awad Abdullah said that the workshop aims at reinforcing the concept of creativity among the employees, because of its importance in looking to the future, and developing solutions and ambitious scenarios for the employee's plan in his field of work.
 
Captain Dr. Abdullah Awad added that with the development of life and the acceleration of the pace, the employee needs a mechanism to help him to cope with the huge amount of pressures and problems of work, some ideas were introduced from the program (Scamper), a procedural program helps to develop creative thinking through imagination.