SDTPS organises ‘Inverted Population Pyramid’ workshop

The workshop, which targeted the staff of the Customer Happiness Centre, was organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Police Headquarters.

Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of SDTPS, said that the organisation of these periodic meetings at the head office of the directorate and its branches in various regions of the emirate, comes within the framework of achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah towards making the emirate a model environment for age- friendly persons and translating His Highness’ vision of empowering senior citizens in society and overcoming all obstacles that stand in the way of Sharjah being an ideal Emirate for people of all ages.

He pointed out that SDTPS leaves no stone unturned to achieve directives in this regard and seeks to provide amenities that are more basic for its senior citizens. It also develops the structure of services in the directorate to suit their uses, in addition to seeking to invent new means to provide the appropriate environment for this important group of society, stressing the importance of promoting the culture of care and respect for senior citizens.

He added that SDTPS endeavours to meet the criteria of joining the WHO Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities by launching initiatives that affect the development of services for senior citizens, and ensure their sustainability in the external areas, buildings, transportation, housing and health services to enable them to integrate into society and share their experiences and benefit in achieving progress and prosperity in various sectors.

For his part, Dr. Yasser Mohammed Allay Al Naqbi, from the Sharjah Police Headquarters, said that the Government of Sharjah, in its various bodies and departments, is exerting great efforts and implementing many activities and programmes in order to prepare the emirate to join the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities, praising the efforts of the High Committee to follow up Sharjah’s joining of WHO Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities.