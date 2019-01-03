SCPN, Social Solidarity Fund sign MoU

The MoU was signed by Lt. Cl. Ahmed Mohammed BuHaroon, Director General of the Social Solidarity Fund for Ministry of Interior employees, and Ibrahim Al Hosani, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SCPN.

“Fazaa” Rewards Program, launched by the Social Solidarity Fund for employees of the Ministry of Interior, aims to provide exclusive and varied services and offers to “Fazaa” members who meet membership requirements and has a package of services for all categories of “Fazaa” cards, Silver, Gold and Platinum. According to the MoU, members and employees will benefit from the card and its privileges. The agreement came within the framework of the SCPN keenness to strengthen its partnership and cooperation with various institutions, governmental authorities which concerned with the world of child protection, taking into consideration the importance and status of the child in society.

Lt. Cl. Ahmad Mohammad BuHaroon General Director of the Social Solidarity Fund for the Ministry of Interior. We are very happy to sign the MoU with important partners who are committed to protecting children, and we know for sure that the category served by SCPN is one of the most important segments of society. They are the basic essence of society and with them we build it.

BuHaroon insured that “Fazaa” program which was launched by the Social Solidarity Fund for the Ministry of Interior aimed to upgrade the social solidarity concept within people through providing services and, varied and distinct offers to the members of the “Fazaa” Program who meet the requirements of membership. Whereas the membership of “Fazaa” varies between, free discounts of “Fazaa” and silver, gold and platinum.

Ibrahim Al Hosani, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SCPN, said: "We are proud to have signed MoU with the Social Solidarity Fund for employees of the Ministry of Interior, as SCPN seeks strategic partners.

He pointed out that SCPN keenness to receive the suggestions of its affiliated members, and welcomed it, to support and apply them. The idea of communicating with the “Fazaa” was one of the ideas of the SCPN associate member, Khalid Mohammed Al-Shehhi, who said he knew a lot about it and its importance as he is an employee in the Ministry of the Interior, and get the advantages of card “Fazaa”. Therefore, SCPN launched the idea of communication with the managers of "Fazah". When he was welcomed by the SCPN, he immediately contacted “Fazaa”. In turn, SCPN management was grateful to discuss ways of cooperation with the social solidarity fund and signing the MoU. In fact, "Fazaa" is a stimulating, encouraging and positive factor for its benefits to the member and employee of SCPN.

Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Executive Director of SCPN, said that signing the MoU with the Social Solidarity Fund for employees of the Ministry of Interior represents an important leap in the SCPN direction. According to this MoU and its conditions allow the individual to enjoy gold, silver and bronze discounts at various sales centers for free, and the embodiment of the values of solidarity in society, and provide services to staff working to protect the child, and raise the standard of living for them. This step reflects the desire of the SCPN to provide new and quality services to employees and members, which contribute to the development and upgrading of living standards, and to meet the basic needs and complement the quality of life.

She pointed to the importance of agreements of MoU with governmental institutions, which wish to communicate between them and others, especially SCPN. And hoped that MoU will contribute to strengthen relations between official institutions, which provides such transactions contribute to help individuals and families.

She said: SCPN always seeks through the agreements to provide features, and activities targeted all workers in the field of childhood. This will contribute to raise the awareness of children's rights in the community, for protection and security, which strengthen SCPN position in the Emirate and achieve its strategic objectives to implement initiatives and programs that promote child protection, and make it the first on training workers in the field of childhood in Sharjah and the Arab world.

She added: Through the agreements, we are keen to exchange experiences, information and cooperation in the field of child care in order to achieve the common goals that concern children and protect them. She said that MoU with the Fund includes important and encourages conditions for communication between the two parties. Besides; we got gold, silver and bronze “Fazaa” so that our staff enjoy a decent life. In accordance to MoU, it shall be valid for 3 years from the date of its signature. Any party may terminate the MoU at any time provided that the other party is notified of this wish at least three months before the date of termination.

She thanked the Ministry of the Interior represented in the "Social Solidarity Fund" and their cooperation, noting that the services contained in MoU are proof that everyone is seeking a safe and stable childhood by taking care of those responsible for childhood, calling for benefiting from these services, and promised with more MoU with a number of official and private institutions, which is in the public interest, cooperation, participation and solidarity.