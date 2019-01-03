Souq Al Shanasiyah brings Irish Delights by Zo’s Kitchen

The souq is an avid supporter to UAE’s youth and encourages small businesses and young entrepreneurs to utilize the location and its historical significance to introduce their products and ideas to the public.

Visitors can enjoy Buttercup by Zo’s Kitchen, which will be opened starting from January. Buttercup is a new pop-up food and beverage concept, which serves Irish baked goods, desserts, and breakfast delights with few Emirati twists. As the first-ever-Irish-bakery café in the Emirate, they also serve mouthwatering soft whipped ice-cream cones, which are exactly like the ones you get in the United Kingdom as well as special tea(s) from Ireland and their popular hot chocolate. Buttercup by Zo’s Kitchen derived its name from its founder, Zhora Qureshi, whose original creations can be found at the store.