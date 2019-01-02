Khorfakkan Municipality promotes knowledge of school students

Fawzia Rashid Al Qadhi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality, said that the pilot programme is based on social responsibility and the municipality's keenness to involve school and young students in effective programmes aimed at developing skills and acquiring knowledge and information through awareness, health and environmental protection.

She added that such programmes promote the concept of self and collective responsibility for public health and the integrity of the environment, as well as enhancing children's self-confidence and developing a sense of duty towards their homeland and city.

She pointed out that the idea of the "inspector of the future” is based on living experiences of students aged 11-14 years.

Al Qadhi continued that the Municipality has organised a number of awareness lectures for the participating students to familiarise them with the basics of supervision and inspection in health - related field, in order to prepare them for practical experiences in the markets. This will enable them to become acquainted with the ways of protecting themselves. They are also prepared to act as the Municipality’s ambassadors to their surroundings be they homes, schools, or even public utilities.

In the same context, and as part of the Municipality's efforts to improve the health and food sector, the Public Health Department has presented the Oceanic Hotel with the first accreditation certificate for the food safety programme at the city level, after meeting all requirements of the standard health practices.