Sharjah police continue road safety campaign

  • Wednesday 02, January 2019 in 11:03 PM
  • Brigadier General Ahmed bin Darwish, Director of the Central Region Police Department
Sharjah 24: The General Command of the Sharjah Police has continued to control the violating and unlicensed motorcycles which cause disturbance to security and safety on the public streets as part of its road safety campaign to reduce accidents and traffic violations, which have become one of the main reasons for the occurrence of many traffic accidents that led to human and financial losses.
The campaign is in line with achieving the Sharjah Police General Command’s objectives emanating from the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to establish more security and safety on roads.
 
In this context, Brigadier General Ahmed bin Darwish, Director of the Central Region Police Department, said that Sharjah Police is keen to carry out a series of campaigns and launch initiatives aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing the number of deaths to upgrade the traffic system.
 
Brigadier Darwish added that the campaign was in response to a recent observation by Sharjah police of the phenomenon of motorcycles driven by reckless teenagers in the streets and residential districts in the central region. 
 
He pointed out that during the campaign, the police officers were able to seize and confiscate many motorcycles driven by young people in residential areas. He stressed that the campaign is continuing with the aim of raising awareness among reckless drivers of the seriousness of this type of violations and achieving full control of the street.