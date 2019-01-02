Sharjah police continue road safety campaign

The campaign is in line with achieving the Sharjah Police General Command’s objectives emanating from the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to establish more security and safety on roads.

In this context, Brigadier General Ahmed bin Darwish, Director of the Central Region Police Department, said that Sharjah Police is keen to carry out a series of campaigns and launch initiatives aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing the number of deaths to upgrade the traffic system.

Brigadier Darwish added that the campaign was in response to a recent observation by Sharjah police of the phenomenon of motorcycles driven by reckless teenagers in the streets and residential districts in the central region.

He pointed out that during the campaign, the police officers were able to seize and confiscate many motorcycles driven by young people in residential areas. He stressed that the campaign is continuing with the aim of raising awareness among reckless drivers of the seriousness of this type of violations and achieving full control of the street.